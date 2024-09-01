First National Bank Sioux Falls Increases Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of First National Bank Sioux Falls’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $353,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2,045.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 283,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,558,000 after buying an additional 270,733 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.63. 1,115,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,428,906. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $69.78 and a 1 year high of $105.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.62.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.