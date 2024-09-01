First National Bank Sioux Falls Sells 20,961 Shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

First National Bank Sioux Falls trimmed its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 20,961 shares during the quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:BHK traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $11.65. 157,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,681. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.73. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $11.68.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock Core Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

