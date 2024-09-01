First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (FAM) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 3rd

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of FAM stock opened at $6.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.39 and its 200 day moving average is $6.41. First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.38 and a 12 month high of $6.67.
About First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund
