First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (FAM) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 3rd

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of FAM stock opened at $6.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.39 and its 200 day moving average is $6.41. First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.38 and a 12 month high of $6.67.

Get First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund alerts:

About First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.