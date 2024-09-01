First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE) Short Interest Down 26.7% in August

First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the July 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Principal Securities Inc. owned about 0.78% of First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

FPXE opened at $26.61 on Friday. First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $26.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.28. The company has a market cap of $3.99 million, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.3505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IPOX 100 Europe index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 100 largest European IPOs over the first 1,000 trading days for each stock. FPXE was launched on Oct 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.