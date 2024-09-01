First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) Position Boosted by Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. owned 0.23% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $2,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 248,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.70. The stock had a trading volume of 66,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,674. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.62. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $52.15 and a 12 month high of $63.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.73 and its 200 day moving average is $61.51.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Profile

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

