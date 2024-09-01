First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Stock Holdings Increased by Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 592.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,275 shares during the period. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers comprises 5.4% of Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $5,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 24,700.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the first quarter worth about $79,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.75. The stock had a trading volume of 399,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,916. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.02. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a fifty-two week low of $43.30 and a fifty-two week high of $59.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.2616 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

