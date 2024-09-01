First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Position Reduced by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management cut its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 660,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,789 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for 1.0% of Spire Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Spire Wealth Management owned about 0.57% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $28,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FIXD. Stablepoint Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 9,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 11,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FIXD stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.74. 432,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 728,155. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.45. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $40.86 and a 1-year high of $46.07.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

