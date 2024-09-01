First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Purchased by BCGM Wealth Management LLC

BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,717 shares during the quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $2,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,530,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,192,000 after acquiring an additional 762,655 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,269,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,185 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,426,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,466,000 after purchasing an additional 90,739 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,712,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,574,000 after buying an additional 61,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,244,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,646,000 after buying an additional 171,517 shares in the last quarter.

FIXD opened at $44.74 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $40.86 and a 12-month high of $46.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.45.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

