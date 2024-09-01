Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.08

Fission Uranium Corp. (TSE:FCUGet Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.08 and traded as low as C$0.92. Fission Uranium shares last traded at C$0.96, with a volume of 1,804,660 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FCU. Haywood Securities upgraded Fission Uranium to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Eight Capital set a C$2.30 price objective on Fission Uranium and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a C$1.90 price target on Fission Uranium and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 23.97, a quick ratio of 20.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$824.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.00 and a beta of 2.70.

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property with 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 ha located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan, Canada.

