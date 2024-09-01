Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) PT Lowered to $106.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $124.00 to $106.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett downgraded Five Below from an accumulate rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Five Below from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $79.00 price target (down from $155.00) on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Five Below from $190.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.63.

Five Below Stock Down 3.6 %

FIVE stock opened at $75.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. Five Below has a 12 month low of $64.87 and a 12 month high of $216.18.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). Five Below had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $811.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Five Below will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Five Below by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth $3,192,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth $3,726,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Five Below by 1,842.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,086,000 after buying an additional 21,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Five Below by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 404,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,260,000 after buying an additional 11,073 shares during the period.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

