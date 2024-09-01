FlatQube (QUBE) Trading 11.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

FlatQube (QUBE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Over the last seven days, FlatQube has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. One FlatQube token can currently be bought for about $0.0870 or 0.00000149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FlatQube has a market capitalization of $41.41 million and $307.59 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FlatQube Profile

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,937,900 tokens. FlatQube’s official website is flatqube.io. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FlatQube is flatqube.medium.com.

FlatQube Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 0.08802011 USD and is down -8.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $115.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlatQube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FlatQube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

