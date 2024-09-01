Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.67.

Several research firms have recently commented on FLNC. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down from $31.00) on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fluence Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

In other Fluence Energy news, Director Herman E. Bulls purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $168,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 65,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,123.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Fluence Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Fluence Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FLNC opened at $18.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.97 and a 200-day moving average of $17.73. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -47.10 and a beta of 2.50. Fluence Energy has a one year low of $12.74 and a one year high of $28.14.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

