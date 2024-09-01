Focused Wealth Management Inc Acquires 169 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at $34,000. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on ADM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.62.

Insider Activity at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 3,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $224,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,177,810. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

NYSE:ADM opened at $60.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $50.72 and a 12-month high of $81.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.74.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.19). Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

