Focused Wealth Management Inc Cuts Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Focused Wealth Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 0.7% of Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 13.7% in the second quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth $2,092,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 15.7% in the second quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 85,070 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $16,834,000 after buying an additional 11,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

TSLA opened at $214.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $222.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $278.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.62, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 2.31.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,696,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Tesla from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.21.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

