Focused Wealth Management Inc Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LGT Group Foundation bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of HON stock opened at $207.91 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $220.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $135.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $207.45 and a 200-day moving average of $202.87.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.00.

View Our Latest Report on HON

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.