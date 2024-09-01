Focused Wealth Management Inc Has $246,000 Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Focused Wealth Management Inc lessened its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,454 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GEHC. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $4,475,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 688,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on GEHC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

Insider Activity

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $222,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,377.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $84.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.35 and its 200-day moving average is $83.49. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.35 and a 52-week high of $94.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $38.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.51%.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

