Focused Wealth Management Inc Has $962,000 Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,734,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $938,323,000 after buying an additional 504,860 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,346,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,383,000 after purchasing an additional 281,554 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,292,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $595,656,000 after purchasing an additional 662,293 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,899,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,759,000 after buying an additional 433,840 shares during the period. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 2,846,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,581,000 after buying an additional 12,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $97.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.65 and a 200-day moving average of $94.14. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $98.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.2891 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

