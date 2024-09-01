Focused Wealth Management Inc Takes Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 14,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 376,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 378,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 18,916 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $25,655,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.86.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $4.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.03, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $7.40.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $266.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.53 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medical Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -27.03%.

Insider Transactions at Medical Properties Trust

In other news, Director C Reynolds Thompson III sold 20,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $89,921.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,310.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director C Reynolds Thompson III sold 20,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $89,921.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,310.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth N. Pitman sold 10,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total value of $49,924.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,891.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

See Also

