Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $139.50.

Fomento Económico Mexicano stock opened at $102.78 on Thursday. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 1 year low of $99.24 and a 1 year high of $143.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.46. The company has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th were paid a dividend of $1.0206 per share. This is an increase from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.74. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 17th. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is currently 14.36%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Councilmark Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the first quarter worth approximately $1,155,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the second quarter worth approximately $2,994,000. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 29.6% in the second quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 24,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 250,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares during the period. Finally, O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the fourth quarter valued at $875,000.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

