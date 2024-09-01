Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Rating Reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their market perform rating on shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $27.00 price objective on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

FL has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on Foot Locker from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Foot Locker from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.40.

Foot Locker stock opened at $31.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.46. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $16.68 and a 12 month high of $35.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.70 and its 200-day moving average is $26.19.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Foot Locker’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 539,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total value of $17,911,559.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,393,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,275,126.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 787,566 shares of company stock valued at $26,090,866 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Foot Locker by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,635 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Foot Locker by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,686 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Foot Locker by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Foot Locker by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 14,235 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Foot Locker by 1.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,541 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

