Fortis Group Advisors LLC Has $609,000 Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% in the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 21,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 121.7% during the second quarter. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing now owns 19,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 10,872 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.1% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% during the second quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 52,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Group Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.4% during the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.45. 8,876,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,613,569. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.01 billion, a PE ratio of 131.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.38. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $99.14 and a one year high of $134.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.87 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 41.67% and a net margin of 21.99%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 342.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on MRK. Barclays decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Argus raised Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Merck & Co., Inc.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.