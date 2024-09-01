Fortis Group Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,050 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Searle & CO. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 3.4% in the second quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 23,870 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 18.2% in the second quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,675 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,294,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 12.8% in the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CMCSA. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays cut their price target on Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BNP Paribas cut Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.78.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.57. 25,874,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,985,010. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $36.43 and a 52-week high of $47.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.92. The firm has a market cap of $155.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.80%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

