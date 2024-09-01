Fortive Co. (FTV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on September 27th

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the technology company on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%.

Fortive has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years. Fortive has a dividend payout ratio of 7.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Fortive to earn $4.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.7%.

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $74.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.12. Fortive has a 1 year low of $63.05 and a 1 year high of $87.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.41.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortive will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on FTV shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Fortive from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Fortive from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.91.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

