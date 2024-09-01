Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc lowered its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the period. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $5,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 82,775.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 43,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,712,000 after acquiring an additional 43,043 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,074,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 1.7 %

GWW opened at $984.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.17. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $674.41 and a one year high of $1,034.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $947.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $953.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.58 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 53.25% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 38.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $2.05 dividend. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GWW. Robert W. Baird lowered W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $1,000.00 to $975.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Baird R W lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on W.W. Grainger from $978.00 to $972.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,017.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In other news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.20, for a total transaction of $467,667.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,289.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

