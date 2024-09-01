Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Grows Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 206,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for about 5.1% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $20,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PM. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 684.4% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $2,260,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,906,095.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $1,038,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,877,305.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $2,260,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,906,095.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PM

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $123.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.06. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $123.45. The firm has a market cap of $191.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.58.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.41% and a negative return on equity of 113.32%. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.56%.

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.