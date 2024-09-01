Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Has $2.91 Million Stock Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc lessened its stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the period. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $2,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Sony Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,293,000. Heritage Family Offices LLP bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $718,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC raised its stake in Sony Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 328,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,947,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. 14.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Shares of NYSE SONY opened at $97.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.13 and its 200-day moving average is $86.00. The firm has a market cap of $120.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.94. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $75.11 and a 1-year high of $100.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Shares of Sony Group are going to split on Monday, September 30th. The 5-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 14th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, September 30th.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Sony Group had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

