Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Purchases 1,658 Shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc increased its position in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc owned about 0.07% of International Money Express worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Access Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 86.8% in the second quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 76,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 35,765 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the second quarter worth $91,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 6,970 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 6.0% in the second quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 114,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN grew its holdings in International Money Express by 64.0% during the second quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 25,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Get International Money Express alerts:

International Money Express Price Performance

NASDAQ:IMXI opened at $18.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $591.87 million, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.84. International Money Express, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.76 and a 12 month high of $23.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.50 and its 200 day moving average is $20.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

International Money Express ( NASDAQ:IMXI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $171.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.89 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 8.78%. International Money Express’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on IMXI shares. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of International Money Express in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Securities cut their price target on International Money Express from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on International Money Express from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on International Money Express from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IMXI

International Money Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Money Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.