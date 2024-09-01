Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 41.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,733 shares during the quarter. Willis Towers Watson Public makes up 1.9% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $7,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WTW. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 168.8% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 136.5% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:WTW opened at $292.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $273.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.90. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $201.03 and a 12-month high of $294.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 11.24%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $318.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $272.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.21.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.