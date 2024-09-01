Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Short Interest Up 9.4% in August

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,140,000 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the July 31st total of 2,870,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 596,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNV. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 4,361.2% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 275,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,659,000 after buying an additional 269,394 shares during the period. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.4% during the second quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 15.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $122.15. 307,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,488. Franco-Nevada has a one year low of $102.29 and a one year high of $146.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.94.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 51.64%. The business had revenue of $260.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently -57.83%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FNV. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, TD Securities raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.75.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

