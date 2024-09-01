Ftvest Us Eq Bf Pr In Jun (XIJN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17 on September 4th

Ftvest Us Eq Bf Pr In Jun (NYSEARCA:XIJN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1656 per share on Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Ftvest Us Eq Bf Pr In Jun Stock Performance

Shares of Ftvest Us Eq Bf Pr In Jun stock opened at $30.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.65. Ftvest Us Eq Bf Pr In Jun has a 52 week low of $29.68 and a 52 week high of $30.91.

