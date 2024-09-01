Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $4.01 Million

Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Gearbox Protocol has a market cap of $4.01 million and approximately $446,784.81 worth of Gearbox Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gearbox Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Gearbox Protocol has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Gearbox Protocol

Gearbox Protocol’s genesis date was December 21st, 2021. Gearbox Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 746,531,293 tokens. Gearbox Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gearboxprotocol. The official message board for Gearbox Protocol is medium.com/gearbox-protocol. Gearbox Protocol’s official website is gearbox.fi.

Gearbox Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Gearbox Protocol has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,524,494,886.80285 in circulation. The last known price of Gearbox Protocol is 0.00540792 USD and is down -2.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $457,167.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gearbox.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gearbox Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gearbox Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gearbox Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

