General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lessened its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,550 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in General Motors were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 34.5% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 792 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in General Motors by 0.6% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,624 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 1.6% during the second quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 15,233 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GM opened at $49.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.41. General Motors has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $50.50.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.39. General Motors had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $47.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto manufacturer to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,102,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,551,173.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.11 per share, with a total value of $1,102,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 261,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,551,173.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 12,795 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $627,210.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,307.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 391,402 shares of company stock worth $18,818,536 in the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GM. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nomura Securities raised General Motors to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on General Motors from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.17.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

