Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of ($1.08) Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Genesco in a report released on Tuesday, August 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.08) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.15). The consensus estimate for Genesco’s current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Genesco’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 31st. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.66) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $457.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.66 million. Genesco had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.59) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Genesco stock opened at $30.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Genesco has a twelve month low of $23.21 and a twelve month high of $37.89. The company has a market capitalization of $350.99 million, a PE ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 2.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genesco by 64.1% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,221,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,584,000 after acquiring an additional 477,166 shares during the period. Gate City Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Genesco in the fourth quarter valued at $5,162,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genesco by 57.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 271,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,016,000 after acquiring an additional 98,901 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Genesco by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 715,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,179,000 after purchasing an additional 33,157 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Genesco by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 68,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 31,456 shares during the period. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands.

