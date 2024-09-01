Gentex Co. (GNTX) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 9th

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the auto parts company on Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th.

Gentex has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.4% annually over the last three years. Gentex has a payout ratio of 20.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Gentex to earn $2.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $31.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.85 and its 200 day moving average is $33.97. Gentex has a 1 year low of $27.86 and a 1 year high of $37.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.93.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.15). Gentex had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $572.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.28 million. On average, analysts expect that Gentex will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Gentex bought 3,152,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,762,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,463,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,319,040. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Gentex from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. BNP Paribas lowered Gentex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Gentex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Gentex from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gentex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

