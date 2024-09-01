Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Sold by BCGM Wealth Management LLC

BCGM Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,933 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,290 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,280,716 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $727,688,000 after purchasing an additional 163,373 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Gentex by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,728,378 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $285,069,000 after buying an additional 1,905,356 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Gentex by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,706,411 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $206,095,000 after buying an additional 230,873 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,677,655 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $168,957,000 after buying an additional 1,363,898 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 1.2% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,217,464 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $152,335,000 after acquiring an additional 48,435 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GNTX stock opened at $31.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.97. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $27.86 and a 52-week high of $37.58.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $572.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.28 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 17.87%. Equities analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Gentex bought 3,152,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,762,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,463,808 shares in the company, valued at $32,319,040. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GNTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Gentex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com cut Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Gentex from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

