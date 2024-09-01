Georgia Healthcare Group PLC (GHG.L) (LON:GHG) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $70.80

Georgia Healthcare Group PLC (GHG.L) (LON:GHG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 70.80 ($0.93) and traded as low as GBX 67 ($0.88). Georgia Healthcare Group PLC (GHG.L) shares last traded at GBX 70.80 ($0.93), with a volume of 18,341 shares trading hands.
Georgia Healthcare Group PLC (GHG.L) Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 70.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 70.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.79.
About Georgia Healthcare Group PLC (GHG.L)
Georgia Healthcare Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in Georgia. It operates through Healthcare Services, Pharma, and Medical Insurance segments. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 16 referral and specialty hospitals comprising 2,519 beds that offer secondary and tertiary level healthcare services; 21 community hospitals, including 495 beds providing basic outpatient and inpatient healthcare services; and 255 pharmacies under the GPC and Pharmadepot brand names.
