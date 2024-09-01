Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday.
NASDAQ:GEOS opened at $10.32 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.27 and its 200 day moving average is $10.92. Geospace Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $8.09 and a fifty-two week high of $17.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.23 million, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.67.
Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $25.86 million for the quarter.
Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.
