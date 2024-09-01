Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Geospace Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GEOS opened at $10.32 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.27 and its 200 day moving average is $10.92. Geospace Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $8.09 and a fifty-two week high of $17.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.23 million, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.67.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $25.86 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Geospace Technologies

Geospace Technologies Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Geospace Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $5,297,000. Gate City Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Geospace Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $4,270,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 18.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 226,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 34,762 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 215.6% during the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 187,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 127,974 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 7.3% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 174,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

