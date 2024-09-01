GGM Financials LLC Takes $213,000 Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

GGM Financials LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 482 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,584,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,399,279,000 after acquiring an additional 330,872 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Mastercard by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,041,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,974,478,000 after purchasing an additional 676,452 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Mastercard by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,651,904 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,574,347,000 after purchasing an additional 43,881 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $4,595,559,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,665,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,989,875,000 after purchasing an additional 107,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 3,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.84, for a total transaction of $1,551,317.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,151,530.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $6,114,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,423,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 3,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.84, for a total value of $1,551,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,151,530.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,516,959 shares of company stock worth $686,890,426. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on MA. Argus upgraded Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Mastercard from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. BNP Paribas raised Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $512.09.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:MA traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $483.34. 2,982,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,451,809. The company has a fifty day moving average of $452.63 and a 200 day moving average of $458.94. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $359.77 and a twelve month high of $490.00. The company has a market capitalization of $449.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Further Reading

