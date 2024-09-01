Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BXMT. Blackstone Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 7,948,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,074,000 after purchasing an additional 686,881 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,531,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,850,000 after acquiring an additional 106,670 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $38,747,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,169,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,875,000 after purchasing an additional 528,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 21.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 785,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,683,000 after purchasing an additional 140,102 shares in the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Price Performance

Shares of BXMT stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,558,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,995. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 615.33 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.46. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.53 and a 52-week high of $23.67.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Cuts Dividend

Blackstone Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:BXMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $466.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 8,266.67%.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $39,123.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,194,454.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $39,123.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,454.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Steven Johnson bought 57,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $998,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 423,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,406,892.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 83,050 shares of company stock valued at $1,448,135 and sold 8,295 shares valued at $144,087. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BXMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.58.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

