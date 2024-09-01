Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VPU. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $165.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,146. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $118.81 and a 52 week high of $165.21.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

