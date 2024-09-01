Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Raises Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MOAT traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.32. The stock had a trading volume of 418,013 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

