Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Sells 22 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,299 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 2.5% of Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $16,700,000. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 267.3% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 7,769 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after buying an additional 5,654 shares during the period. Steph & Co. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.23, for a total transaction of $857,151.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,405,722.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.23, for a total value of $857,151.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,405,722.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,897.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,523 shares of company stock worth $14,994,277. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADBE. Barclays boosted their price target on Adobe from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $570.00 to $580.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price target (down from $680.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.38.

ADBE stock traded up $4.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $574.41. 1,982,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,860,796. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $550.32 and its 200 day moving average is $519.07. The firm has a market cap of $254.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $433.97 and a twelve month high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

