Global X Clean Water ETF (NASDAQ:AQWA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Global X Clean Water ETF (NASDAQ:AQWA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the July 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Global X Clean Water ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AQWA traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,404. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.58 and its 200 day moving average is $17.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 million, a PE ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.00. Global X Clean Water ETF has a twelve month low of $13.63 and a twelve month high of $18.80.
Global X Clean Water ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.0828 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.
About Global X Clean Water ETF
The Global X Clean Water ETF (AQWA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global companies that are efficient in treating, purifying, and managing water. AQWA was launched on Apr 8, 2021 and is managed by Global X.
