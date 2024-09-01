Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Short Interest Up 20.6% in August

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 516,400 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the July 31st total of 428,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 618,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 718,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,465,000 after purchasing an additional 60,401 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 273,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 229,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,059,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 156,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 18,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 93,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.56. 639,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,193. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.91. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $33.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 42.68 and a beta of 1.25.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Announces Dividend

About Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.0431 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

