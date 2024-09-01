Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Price Target Raised to $77.00 at BTIG Research

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) had its price objective raised by BTIG Research from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GMED. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Globus Medical from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Globus Medical from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.20.

Globus Medical Price Performance

Shares of GMED stock opened at $72.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.39 and its 200 day moving average is $61.83. Globus Medical has a 1-year low of $43.38 and a 1-year high of $74.21. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.59, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.15.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical device company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. Globus Medical had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $629.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 115.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Globus Medical will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,419 shares in the company, valued at $1,149,330. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globus Medical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Globus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,118,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 80,784 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after buying an additional 7,140 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Globus Medical by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,380 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 15,552 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,365 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after buying an additional 8,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 150,114 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,999,000 after purchasing an additional 47,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

