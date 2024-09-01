GMS (NYSE:GMS) Announces Earnings Results

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.21), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 4.45%. GMS’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share.

GMS Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of GMS stock opened at $86.79 on Friday. GMS has a 52-week low of $56.58 and a 52-week high of $101.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GMS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of GMS from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 17th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of GMS from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of GMS from $105.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of GMS from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GMS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

Insider Activity at GMS

In related news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $713,528.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,804.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

