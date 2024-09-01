Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (BATS:GEMD) Declares $0.18 Dividend

Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (BATS:GEMD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1761 per share on Monday, September 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.
Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of BATS GEMD opened at $41.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.14 and its 200-day moving average is $40.75.
Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/26 – 8/30
Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.