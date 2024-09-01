Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (BATS:GEMD) Declares $0.18 Dividend

Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (BATS:GEMDGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1761 per share on Monday, September 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of BATS GEMD opened at $41.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.14 and its 200-day moving average is $40.75.

Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (GEMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated emerging markets government bonds of various credit quality and maturity. Bonds are selected by multiple economic factors such as governance indicators, import coverage, and inflation.

