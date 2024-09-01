Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Shares Sold by ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC trimmed its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,950,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,906 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF accounts for approximately 15.3% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC owned approximately 8.86% of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF worth $495,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 10,628.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,253,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,020 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,107,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,764,000 after acquiring an additional 308,117 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 898,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,632,000 after acquiring an additional 34,639 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 682,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 520,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,553,000 after acquiring an additional 34,940 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GBIL traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 690,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,598. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.95. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a one year low of $99.66 and a one year high of $100.89.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

