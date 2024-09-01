Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST) to Issue Dividend of $0.23 on September 9th

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.2291 per share on Monday, September 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.
Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance
BATS:GSST opened at $50.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.28.
Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile
