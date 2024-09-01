Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Stake Reduced by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,669,579 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 359,491 shares during the quarter. Golub Capital BDC accounts for 2.4% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $26,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GBDC. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the first quarter worth $38,000. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,898 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. 42.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GBDC has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Golub Capital BDC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Performance

Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $14.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.91. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.01. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $13.95 and a one year high of $17.72.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 42.14%. The company had revenue of $171.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Golub Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is presently 76.85%.

Insider Activity at Golub Capital BDC

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Director Anita J. Rival bought 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.40 per share, with a total value of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 95,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Anita J. Rival bought 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.40 per share, with a total value of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 62,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.06 per share, with a total value of $1,000,008.02. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 1,268,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,378,212.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 707,015 shares of company stock worth $11,199,138. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

(Free Report)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.